Remember when Vlad Putin stole Robert Kraft's ring?

Given the the current state of world affairs, perhaps we should revisit the time Russian president Vladimir Putin stole Robert Kraft's Super Bowl ring.
The incident occurred in 2005, when Kraft visited the Russian president in St. Petersburg not long after the Pats won their third Super Bowl title.
"I took out the ring and showed it to (Putin), and he put it on and he goes, 'I can kill someone with this ring,' " Kraft told the crowd at a gala at the Waldorf-Astoria in 2013, according to the New York Post. "I put my hand out and he put it in his pocket, and three KGB guys got around him and walked out."
Kraft once again ruminated about perhaps the strangest moment in Patriots history during an episode of NFL Films' 50 Rings, 50 Days series.
The kicker to all this is that Kraft wanted to get the ring back but was strongly persuaded by the George W. Bush White House to let it go.
"I really didn't (want to). I had an emotional tie to the ring, it has my name on it," Kraft said in 2013. "I don't want to see it on eBay. There was a pause on the other end of the line, and the voice repeated, 'It would really be in the best interest if you meant to give the ring as a present.'"
So that's what Kraft did, releasing a statement describing the ring -- valued at $25,000 -- as a gift to the Russian president. Meanwhile, how about Putin's initial reaction to putting the ring on? Buckle up, folks.