Reimagining Jeff Fisher's 7-9 'Hard Knocks' speech

Two episodes into the current season of Hard Knocks and we've had two standout moments: William Hayes the mermaid-loving Dino-Truther and Jeff Fisher vs. 7-9.
The latter highlight came in the premiere, as an animated Fisher demanded Rams players improve their focus to avoid the same mediocre fate that's plagued the team since Fisher took over in 2012.
Cole Hartley of SB Nation's Big Cat Country spliced together an alternate version of Fisher's urgent address, which you can chortle at below. I was 20 seconds deep before realizing chicanery was afoot. What does that say about Fisher as a motivator of men? What does that say about me as an idiot?