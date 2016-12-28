Reggie Bush in danger of ignominious NFL record

Reggie Bush has had a nice NFL career. Maybe not the one people were expecting when he was being hailed as the next Gale Sayers coming out of USC, but he's done well.
A study of his career backs up this generality: Eleven seasons, nearly 5,500 yards rushing, another 3,600 yards receiving, 58 total touchdowns, one Super Bowl ring with the Saints.
All that said, 2016 has been a terrible year for Reggie. Like, historically terrible.
Bush was in the black until an ill-fated end around attempt in overtime against the Dolphins last Saturday resulted in an 8-yard loss. For Reggie's sake, let's hope this isn't the final touch of his career:
Hey Bills interim coach Anthony Lynn, you made that dubious end around call. Don't let the man go out in the red because of it.