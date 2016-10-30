Redskins official shuts down German reporter

The NFL International Series concluded in a unique way on Sunday, as the Bengals and Redskins played to a 27-27 tie at Wembley.
We got there because Redskins kicker Dustin Hopkins was unable to make a 34-yard field goal with less than three minutes to play in overtime. It was a crushing setback for the Washington kicker, but that didn't stop an intrepid German sideline reporter from grabbing Hopkins as he walked off the field.
So much to be entertained by here, but what we really want to know is what the hell is going on in that TV studio. There's a glorious party going on in there and I want an invite.