RB Index, Week 2: Get running backs more involved in the passing game!

Week 1 is in the books and there were certainly some pleasant -- and not-so-pleasant -- surprises. Today, I'm focusing on one of those not-so-pleasant ones, as I've got a bone to pick with several play-callers before teams take the field for Week 2.

I'm going to try to keep my cool here, but it's tough to do after seeing how limited a role some of the league's top pass-catching running backs had in the aerial attack in Week 1. In the Panthers' narrow loss to the Raiders, Christian McCaffrey made three receptions for 38 yards on just four targets. In the Chargers-Bengals tilt, Austin Ekeler and Joe Mixon combined for two catches and five receiving yards on three targets. Let me remind you that McCaffrey and Ekeler ranked first and second in receptions among running backs last season. McCaffrey hauled in a grand total of 116 catches -- second-most in the league among ALL players -- and was targeted almost nine times per game, while Ekeler logged 92 catches on nearly seven targets per contest.

The Panthers might be 1-0 instead of 0-1 right now had McCaffrey been given more opportunities to make plays against those Raiders linebackers in space as a pass catcher, and there's no question that Tyrod Taylor would've benefited from using Ekeler more as a passing option against Cincinnati.

Minnesota's Dalvin Cook is another example: He had only one reception (for -2 yards) on two targets against the Packers in Week 1 after averaging 4.5 targets per game in 2019. Chicago's Tarik Cohen, who registered 6.5 targets per game last season, was thrown at just twice in the opener. New England's James White (three targets, three catches, 30 yards) was underutilized in the passing attack on Sunday, too. The list goes on.

I know it's only one game, but those receiving stats from the season openers aren't anywhere close to what we're accustomed to seeing from many of those backs. Passing the ball to running backs near the line of scrimmage is a safe play that can result in mega production. Just ask the Giants' Saquon Barkley, who jetted for a nice 38-yard scamper on a short pass in the first half against the Steelers on Monday night and finished the game with six receptions for 60 yards. (Thank goodness for that play because the rest of Barkley's performance was, to put it nicely, subpar.) Smart coordinators know how to create advantageous matchups for running backs vs. linebackers or defensive backs, opening up big-play opportunities in the passing game. Teams like the Saints and Seahawks did that on Sunday and it paid off. Overall, though, I saw running backs being severely underutilized in Week 1.