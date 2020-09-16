Pete Carroll plans to get Seahawks' run game going after pass-happy Week 1

The Seattle Seahawks let Russell Wilson cook in Week 1. Moving forward, Pete Carroll would like to share the kitchen more.

The star QB diced up the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's 38-25 win, going 31 of 35 passing for 322 yards and four touchdowns. Meanwhile, Seattle rushed the ball just 20 times, including three by Wilson. The running backs toted the rock a combined 16 times for 43 yards.

Starter Chris Carson rushed six times for 21 yards, doing more damage through the air, catching six passes for 45 yards and two TDs. Carlos Hyde rushed seven times for 23 yards and a TD. And Travis Homer carried three times for negative-1 yard.

The Seahawks' game plan was superb against an overzealous Falcons defense with a weak secondary. An array of screens from Wilson took advantage of Atlanta's aggression and allowed Seattle to move the ball with relative ease all game.

Carroll, however, doesn't want to quit the ground-and-pound approach that has characterized his run in Seattle.

"First time out it went fine,'' Carroll said of the RB usage in Week 1, via the Seattle Times. "Seven and six carries wasn't enough for our guys and we need to get more. We were at 20 (runs). We want to get more than that in general. But when Russ was completing every pass we weren't discouraged about moving the football. But we love running the ball, we always have, and those guys will get more carries as we move down through the schedule.''

Sunday marked the third time since 2018 that Seattle reached 10-plus passes in a game prior to having five-plus rushes, per NFL Research. The Seahawks are 3-0 in such games.

While Carroll's commitment to the run is expected to lead to more totes for Carson, the coach noted he plans to continue to rotate three backs to keep them spry.