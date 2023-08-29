RB Dalvin Cook thinks Jets winning Super Bowl is 'very realistic': 'That's why I'm here'

In six seasons in Minnesota, the furthest the Vikings made it was the NFC Conference championship, which Cook didn't participate in due to injury. He played in the 2019 Wild Card win and Divisional Round loss and last year's playoff appearance -- a WC loss to the Giants.

The goal is to get to a Super Bowl.

"That's why I came, that's why I'm here, to help any way I can to get to where we need to go, and that's holding up the trophy, and that's what we're trying to do," Cook said.

On paper, the Jets read like a playoff team. Four-time MVP quarterback, stud running back duo, No. 1 wide receiver, potentially dominant defense with a menacing front, star corner. The big questions are along the offensive line, whether there is enough depth throughout the roster and whether new offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett can bring ingenuity to an offense that's struggled for years.

"Yeah, we got the pieces. We just gotta go put it together," Cook said.

Signing Cook was viewed as the final piece to get the Jets into the Super Bowl conversation. He arrives as a workhorse who can allow the Jets to bring star Breece Hall back cautiously from his torn ACL. When healthy, Cook views himself and Hall as the top RB duo in the NFL.

"In my eyes, I think so," Cook said.