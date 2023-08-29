Around the NFL

RB Dalvin Cook thinks Jets winning Super Bowl is 'very realistic': 'That's why I'm here'

Published: Aug 29, 2023 at 07:43 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Expectations are Empire State Building-high for the New York Jets in 2023 with the offseason additions of quarterback Aaron Rodgers and running back Dalvin Cook.

Cook believes Gang Green can break the 55-year streak of Super Bowl futility.

"I think it's very realistic," Cook told the New York Post on Monday. "Obviously you look at the roster, you look at the people we've added and the things that we already had, just combining that in one, and I think it's something to be excited about. We just gotta go out there and do our part."

Related Links

In six seasons in Minnesota, the furthest the Vikings made it was the NFC Conference championship, which Cook didn't participate in due to injury. He played in the 2019 Wild Card win and Divisional Round loss and last year's playoff appearance -- a WC loss to the Giants.

The goal is to get to a Super Bowl.

"That's why I came, that's why I'm here, to help any way I can to get to where we need to go, and that's holding up the trophy, and that's what we're trying to do," Cook said.

On paper, the Jets read like a playoff team. Four-time MVP quarterback, stud running back duo, No. 1 wide receiver, potentially dominant defense with a menacing front, star corner. The big questions are along the offensive line, whether there is enough depth throughout the roster and whether new offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett can bring ingenuity to an offense that's struggled for years.

"Yeah, we got the pieces. We just gotta go put it together," Cook said.

Signing Cook was viewed as the final piece to get the Jets into the Super Bowl conversation. He arrives as a workhorse who can allow the Jets to bring star Breece Hall back cautiously from his torn ACL. When healthy, Cook views himself and Hall as the top RB duo in the NFL.

"In my eyes, I think so," Cook said.

With the first Sunday of the 2023 season a dozen days away, we're closing in on the offseason chatter turning into on-field prove-it time.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Aug. 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Eagles sign Isaiah Rodgers, place ex-Colts CB on reserve/suspended list

The Eagles signed ex-Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, who is suspended for at least the 2023 season for violating the league's gambling policy, the team announced Monday.
news

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo on Trey Lance's trade to Cowboys: 'He's got a bright future in this league'

Former 49ers quarterback and current Raiders QB1 Jimmy Garoppolo offered up his take on Trey Lance's trade to the Cowboys. "Things didn't work out in San Francisco for whatever reasons, but glad that he gets another shot, man," Garoppolo said in an interview that will air on Tuesday's "NFL Total Access." 
news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray to start 2023 NFL season on PUP list; Colt McCoy released

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will miss at least the first four games of the 2023 NFL season as he continues to work his way back from last year's ACL injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.
news

Browns acquiring kicker Dustin Hopkins from Chargers in trade, releasing Cade York

﻿Cade York﻿'s rough preseason has prompted the Browns to head in a new direction at kicker. Cleveland is acquiring veteran ﻿Dustin Hopkins﻿ via trade with the Chargers and is releasing York, per Ian Rapoport.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Aug. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

RB Saquon Barkley still wants to be a Giant for life: 'They know how I feel'

Despite not being able to agree on a long-term deal with the New York Giants this offseason, running back Saquon Barkley still wants to be with the team for the rest of his career.
news

Saints TE Jimmy Graham looking to 'capitalize' after standout preseason performance vs. Texans

After missing out on the second preseason game, New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham made the most of his opportunity with a standout performance against the Houston Texans.
news

Texans announce No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud will be Week 1 starter

Texans rookie head coach DeMeco Ryans announced that rookie C.J. Stroud will be the team's starting QB for Week 1 of the 2023 season following Houston's preseason finale against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. 
news

2023 NFL preseason, Week 3: What We Learned from Texans' win over Saints on Sunday night

Behind a strong rushing performance, the Texans defeated the Saints 17-13 on Sunday night.
news

Dolphins, DT Christian Wilkins unable to come to terms on new deal; Miami signs DL Zach Sieler to extension

After months of negotiations, the Miami Dolphins and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins were unable to come to terms on a new deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.