Ravens' Tyler Linderbaum confident in Baltimore's offensive line changes heading into 2024 season

The Ravens currently return Linderbaum and left tackle Ronnie Stanley. Ben Cleveland and Andrew Vorhees are slated to slide into the guard spots. Baltimore signed Josh Jones, who has starting experience, as an option at right tackle alongside 2022 fourth-rounder Daniel Faalele.

Baltimore is almost sure to grab multiple offensive linemen in next week's draft, including a potential first-rounder at No. 30 overall.

Linderbaum would welcome the chance to mentor younger linemen.

"Once football school starts up, OTAs, building that chemistry, and all of the other things will take care of itself," Linderbaum said. "As the O-line, we don't need to really worry about much, we just have to block the guy in front of us and work together. That's kind of what we're focused on."

The big changes up front in Baltimore have been overshadowed by other moves (i.e., the Derrick Henry signing), a sign that the club is confident in its current replacements and the options it has in the draft and beyond.