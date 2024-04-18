Ravens' Tyler Linderbaum confident in Baltimore's offensive line changes heading into 2024 season

The Baltimore Ravens' offensive line has undergone a drastic shuffle this offseason.
The Ravens traded away right tackle Morgan Moses and watched guards Kevin Zeitler and John Simpson sign elsewhere in free agency. The change leaves Baltimore replacing three starters up front, but the overhaul does not concern center Tyler Linderbaum.
"I think we have a good group of guys, a good coaching staff to be able to help the younger guys and whoever else we add that's going to step in and play," Linderbaum said via the team's official website. "It's definitely different, but that's a part of the business. Other guys get different opportunities elsewhere, and it's just a next guy in mentality.
"I'm going to be the same, it just comes with the position. You're going to have to be vocal, you're going to have to communicate with guys, so in terms of that, things haven't changed. Just be the guy that teammates can look towards, and they can have trust in me to get the job done."
The Ravens currently return Linderbaum and left tackle Ronnie Stanley. Ben Cleveland and Andrew Vorhees are slated to slide into the guard spots. Baltimore signed Josh Jones, who has starting experience, as an option at right tackle alongside 2022 fourth-rounder Daniel Faalele.
Baltimore is almost sure to grab multiple offensive linemen in next week's draft, including a potential first-rounder at No. 30 overall.
Linderbaum would welcome the chance to mentor younger linemen.
"Once football school starts up, OTAs, building that chemistry, and all of the other things will take care of itself," Linderbaum said. "As the O-line, we don't need to really worry about much, we just have to block the guy in front of us and work together. That's kind of what we're focused on."
The big changes up front in Baltimore have been overshadowed by other moves (i.e., the Derrick Henry signing), a sign that the club is confident in its current replacements and the options it has in the draft and beyond.
It's foolhardy to overanalyze any team at this point in the offseason, but in particular, a Ravens club that generally does some of its best work after the first few waves of free agency. Yet, how the offensive line looks come September will be key to Baltimore finally getting over the postseason hump.