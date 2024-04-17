Ravens' Roquan Smith on ex-teammate Patrick Queen joining Steelers: 'It will be good to see him twice a year'

The battles between the Ravens and Steelers have truly been wars in the last two decades. Since the NFL realigned divisions in 2002, either Baltimore or Pittsburgh has won the AFC North 16 times. The Steelers own a slight edge with nine division crowns to the Ravens' seven.

These matchups matter every year. And as Queen adjusts to his new attire and environment, he'll also have to prepare to attempt to bottle up a new Raven with whom he never shared a locker room: running back Derrick Henry.

Smith couldn't be more excited about welcoming the two-time rushing champion to a team that features two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson. If the new partnership reaches its potential, it should make the jobs of Smith and the rest of the Ravens' defense that much easier.

"I think that's huge. I think it's going to make us stick to what we do," Smith said of the addition of Henry. "Having a guy like him anytime you need a play with him and Lamar back there, I think it's going to be crucial. I'm excited. It's going to open up a lot for everyone. Going up against the guy, I know the type of threat he opposed to other defenses. So, it's going to be scary and I'm excited to see."