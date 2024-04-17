 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Ravens' Roquan Smith on ex-teammate Patrick Queen joining Steelers: 'It will be good to see him twice a year'

Published: Apr 17, 2024 at 02:01 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

In March, Patrick Queen crossed enemy lines.

After four seasons in Baltimore, Queen left Charm City for the rival Pittsburgh Steelers, trading purple and black for black and gold. In one swift decision, the linebacker switched sides of one of the AFC's most intense divisional rivalries, leaving behind his former teammates to reckon with their new reality.

Queen's former running mate, star linebacker Roquan Smith, understands it's all part of the business of the NFL. No hard feelings, Smith says -- except for when they're between the white lines.

"It's not weird at all. Life happens, and he's somewhere else right now," Smith said of Queen. "I got to tear his picture down in the LB room. So, you know we have linebackers all over the wall. I need a video of me probably punching it or something like that. Or maybe I'll ask [special teams coach Chris Horton] if I can get out there on special on a punt play and he stays to get something on him.

"But I'm happy for him. I'm wishing him all the best and it will be good to see him twice a year. He's still my guy but when war is war, that's what it is."

Related Links

The battles between the Ravens and Steelers have truly been wars in the last two decades. Since the NFL realigned divisions in 2002, either Baltimore or Pittsburgh has won the AFC North 16 times. The Steelers own a slight edge with nine division crowns to the Ravens' seven.

These matchups matter every year. And as Queen adjusts to his new attire and environment, he'll also have to prepare to attempt to bottle up a new Raven with whom he never shared a locker room: running back Derrick Henry.

Smith couldn't be more excited about welcoming the two-time rushing champion to a team that features two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson. If the new partnership reaches its potential, it should make the jobs of Smith and the rest of the Ravens' defense that much easier.

"I think that's huge. I think it's going to make us stick to what we do," Smith said of the addition of Henry. "Having a guy like him anytime you need a play with him and Lamar back there, I think it's going to be crucial. I'm excited. It's going to open up a lot for everyone. Going up against the guy, I know the type of threat he opposed to other defenses. So, it's going to be scary and I'm excited to see."

With the addition of Queen in 2023 and Cole Holcomb in 2022, the Steelers have rebuilt their linebacking corps in little more than a year's time. They'll need all 11 defenders to bottle up Henry in what promises to be a classic, rough-and-tumble matchup in the AFC North in 2024.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, April 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Browns returning to white facemasks beginning in 2024

The Browns on Wednesday announced a helmet change that harkens back to Cleveland's loveable teams throughout the 1980s.
news

Aidan O'Connell ready to compete for Raiders' starting QB job

Las Vegas Raiders second-year signal-caller Aidan O'Connell is embracing the quarterback competition for the starting role in 2024.
news

Browns CB Greg Newsome has heard trade rumors, but doesn't 'pay attention' 

Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II has heard the rumors about his potential trade availability, but the former first-round pick is paying no mind as he prepares for his fourth NFL season.
news

Eagles WR DeVonta Smith on playing with A.J. Brown: It's good to have 'two guys who want to be the alpha'

Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith said Tuesday that having two dominant receivers is a benefit, not a detriment, when it comes to playing alongside AJ. Brown in Philadelphia.
news

Lions QB Jared Goff on contract talks: I love it in Detroit, 'would love to be here for a long time'

Jared Goff and the Lions have been crystal clear in their intentions to continue their union beyond 2024. Entering the final year of his contract, Goff reiterated that he wants to remain in Detroit as he participates in the voluntary offseason program.
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence has had contract talks but 'not really my focus': 'My job isn't going to change whether I get extended or not'

Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence isn't worried about getting a contract extension done at this point, though he's clear that he believes good days are ahead for him and the franchise. 
news

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones explains quiet offseason: We're 'looking towards signing our own guys'

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones pointed to the club's onus on signing its current starts to long-term contracts as one of the reasons for such a quiet offseason. 
news

Colts' Shane Steichen: QB Anthony Richardson 'in a really good spot' months after shoulder surgery

One week ago, Anthony Richardson stated he's "on a mission" to get back to playing football after shoulder surgery. On Tuesday, head coach Shane Steichen reinforced that by telling reporters, "he's in a really good spot." 
news

Dolphins plan to pick up fifth-year options on WR Jaylen Waddle, LB Jaelan Phillips

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier told reporters on Tuesday that the club plans to pick up fifth-year options on 2021 first-round picks Jaylen Waddle and Jaelan Phillips before the May 2 deadline.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, April 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.