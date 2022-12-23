Ravens' Sammy Watkins trying to 'catch up' ahead of first game back in Baltimore: 'I should be prepared'

The Baltimore Ravens are counting on Sammy Watkins to hit the ground running in his return.

The Ravens claimed Watkins on Tuesday after his release from the Green Bay Packers, and coach John Harbaugh expects the veteran to suit up Saturday against Atlanta.

"We're planning on playing him," Harbaugh said Thursday. "He looks great. There was some familiarity with the offense, and I'm really, really happy and excited to have him."

Watkins spent 2021 in Baltimore, catching 27 passes for 394 yards and a touchdown in 13 games. In nine contests with the Packers this season, he generated 13 catches for 206 yards.

While he's lost a step, Watkins' familiarity with the offense will help him get involved just days after joining Baltimore for a pivotal stretch as the Ravens seek to punch their postseason ticket.

"Definitely have to do a lot of catching up on certain situations in the game and certain packages," Watkins said, per the team's website. "I'm a vet. I've been there before to where I had to pick up on stuff pretty quick. I'll get in the film room with coaches and try to catch up as fast as I can. Whatever they ask me to do, whether I'm playing or not, I should be prepared."

Given the state of their receiver corps, the Ravens don't have much choice but to count on Watkins immediately. No. 1 wideout Rashod Bateman has been on injured reserve since Week 9, and Devin Duvernay joined him there this week. Tight end Mark Andrews is the only consistent pass-catching threat. Baltimore's top wideout this season is Demarcus Robinson (419 yards), and they have been getting key snaps from 36-year-old DeSean Jackson and former sixth-round pick James Proche. Watkins can't be worse, right?