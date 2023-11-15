Around the NFL

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson 'pissed off' about blown deep shots 

Published: Nov 15, 2023 at 08:07 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Lamar Jackson has been sensational through 10 games, playing at an MVP level in Todd Monken's offense.

Jackson has gotten the ball out quicker than at any point in his career and has diced up defenses on intermediate routes. Through 10 weeks, Jackson leads all qualified QBs with a 132.2 passer rating on intermediate throws (10-19 air yards), per Next Gen Stats.

One element of his game has been missing, however: the deep shot.

In Sunday's loss to Cleveland, Jackson missed an open Zay Flowers deep that would have put the Ravens up 24-6. After the missed shot, Justin Tucker had a field goal blocked, turning the tide of the game in the second quarter.

"I mean it's right there. I'm pissed off about it, to be honest with you," Jackson said via the team's official website. "I watched the game, and it's like it might be a difference in the game if we connect with that one.

"Can't dwell on it. Hopefully, this Thursday, we catch them when we want them, we have success with the deep ball, we connect and have chemistry there. I believe it's there [because], in practice, we do it all the time. Those guys catch the ball down the field 40 yards, 50 yards down the field. We need to transition that over to the games, that's all."

Related Links

Jackson is one of six qualified QBs not to have thrown a deep TD pass this season, averaging a career-low 9.7 air yards on his 10 TD passes this season (2018-2022: 13.9 air yards).

In almost every other area outside the deep ball, Jackson has improved. He's been phenomenal under pressure, owning the second-highest dropback success rate (40.2%) when under pressure this season (behind only Dak Prescott at 42.6%), per NGS.

He's getting the ball out quickly, averaging a career-low 2.8 seconds to throw, which has led to a career-low 8.2 air yards per attempt. Monken's offense calls for more quick throws behind the line, with Jackson targeting a receiver behind the line of scrimmage on 19.9% of his pass attempts this season, the highest rate of his career. The combination has helped improve Jackson's accuracy, as the 2019 NFL MVP has completed more passes than expected for the first time in his career (+3.2% CPOE, fifth in the NFL through 10 weeks).

If Jackson can then connect on some splash plays, the Ravens offense would be lights out. Since Week 6, Jackson has gone 3-of-13 on throws of 20-plus air yards with an interception. His completion percentage is 12.7% below expectation, per NGS.

"We've just got to make it happen," Flowers said. "You miss sometimes. You're not going to connect all the time. We've just got to keep building our connection and get it down."

The Ravens take on the Bengals in an AFC North showdown Thursday night on Prime Video.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Nov. 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is set to have season-ending surgery on a broken bone in his throwing shoulder., the team announced on Wednesday.
news

DT Javon Hargrave: 49ers let guard down after 5-0 start

After the Niners got back on track this past Sunday to end a three-game skid, DT Javon Hargrave admitted that San Francisco let its guard down after a dominant 5-0 start.
news

Bears QB Justin Fields (right thumb) expected to start vs. Lions

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (right thumb) is expected to start Week 11 against the Detroit Lions, assuming Wednesday's practice goes well, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
news

Patriots QB Mac Jones doesn't know if he'll be starter after bye: 'We haven't talked about that'

Mac Jones, who was benched in the Patriots' loss to the Indianapolis Colts Sunday in Germany, said he has not been told if he'll be starting in Week 12 versus the New York Giants.  
news

Raiders claim CB Jack Jones off waivers from Patriots 

Cornerback Jack Jones, waived Monday by the New England Patriots, is being claimed by the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, via Jones' agent J. Tooson, on Tuesday. 
news

Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 10 game of 2023 season

NFL.com breaks down the best moments to stream on NFL+ from each Week 10 game of the 2023 season.
news

NFL Health & Safety: Data sensor technology provides insights, better care for players

A look at efforts the NFL is undertaking using data sensor technology to improve player health and safety.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Nov. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Bills fire offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey; Joe Brady to take over as interim OC

The Buffalo Bills fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey with quarterbacks coach Joe Brady to take over as interim OC, the team announced on Tuesday morning.
news

Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch (neck) to miss remainder of 2023 season

Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch will miss the remainder of the 2023 season due to a neck injury, owner Jerry Jones announced on Tuesday.