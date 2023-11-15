Ravens QB Lamar Jackson 'pissed off' about blown deep shots 

Jackson is one of six qualified QBs not to have thrown a deep TD pass this season, averaging a career-low 9.7 air yards on his 10 TD passes this season (2018-2022: 13.9 air yards).

In almost every other area outside the deep ball, Jackson has improved. He's been phenomenal under pressure, owning the second-highest dropback success rate (40.2%) when under pressure this season (behind only Dak Prescott at 42.6%), per NGS.

He's getting the ball out quickly, averaging a career-low 2.8 seconds to throw, which has led to a career-low 8.2 air yards per attempt. Monken's offense calls for more quick throws behind the line, with Jackson targeting a receiver behind the line of scrimmage on 19.9% of his pass attempts this season, the highest rate of his career. The combination has helped improve Jackson's accuracy, as the 2019 NFL MVP has completed more passes than expected for the first time in his career (+3.2% CPOE, fifth in the NFL through 10 weeks).

If Jackson can then connect on some splash plays, the Ravens offense would be lights out. Since Week 6, Jackson has gone 3-of-13 on throws of 20-plus air yards with an interception. His completion percentage is 12.7% below expectation, per NGS.

"We've just got to make it happen," Flowers said. "You miss sometimes. You're not going to connect all the time. We've just got to keep building our connection and get it down."