Ravens OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle) feeling right entering 2023: 'This is as good as I've felt since 2019'

Published: Jun 14, 2023 at 01:40 PM
Nick Shook

Ronnie Stanley's ankle has given him trouble since the second half of the 2020 season. For the first time since then, the former All-Pro finally feels healthy.

The Ravens offensive tackle on Wednesday spoke of his past difficulties with his troublesome ankle and his current status, telling reporters, "this is as good as I've felt since 2019, preseason 2020."

"The majority of my time, the past couple years, haves been spent on rehab.," Stanley explained at Ravens minicamp. "Eighty percent of that offseason time and 20% on training. I've been able to really put most of my time on training and building and getting stronger, getting more endurance, and just becoming an overall better athlete. [It's] been a big difference for me."

Stanley signed a five-year, $98.75 million extension with the Ravens in October 2020. Two days later, he suffered the season-ending ankle injury that has plagued him for most of the last two years.

Stanley worked hard to get right in time for the 2021 season, but was only able to play in one game -- Baltimore's season-opener at Las Vegas -- before it became clear he wasn't able to perform. In 2022, most expected Stanley to return at full strength, but he again encountered struggles with his ankle, causing him to miss the first month of the campaign and two additional games.

His issues with the ankle showed in his production: Stanley registered the worst Pro Football Focus blocking grade of his career (save for the grade earned in his one game played in 2021) at 69.4.

Stanley's injury had a ripple effect within the Ravens' roster, too. With him sidelined, Baltimore moved right tackle Orlando Brown to the left side in 2020, leading to a second Pro Bowl appearance for Brown. When the time came for Stanley to return to his starting left tackle position, Brown refused to move back to the right side, leading to a trade to the Chiefs in 2021. When Stanley couldn't play in 2021, the Ravens were forced to lean on veteran Alejandro Villanueva at left tackle.

Since then, Brown has earned two more Pro Bowl nods and a four-year, $64 million deal with the AFC North rival Bengals. Stanley, meanwhile, has traveled a long, frustrating road back to full strength.

He feels as if he's finally completed that journey.

"Been able to build and really build off what I did last season and just get better," Stanley said. "I really feel a big difference the last couple of years."

The Ravens will rightfully be ecstatic if Stanley can return to All-Pro form in 2023. With new offensive coordinator Todd Monken now in charge of a transformation of Baltimore's offense, Stanley's involvement will be crucial.

