Ravens OG Kevin Zeitler not considering retirement after missing OTAs

Published: Jun 16, 2023 at 09:55 AM
Nick Shook

Kevin Zeitler's absence from OTAs was not an indication he might walk away from football.

Quite the contrary, in fact. Zeitler is fully invested in playing football in 2023 and perhaps beyond.

"When you're in a place this good, you'd love to finish out your career here. I have no intention of stopping anytime soon," Zeitler said after returning for the team's minicamp Thursday, via the Ravens' official site. "Not coming to OTAs for the first time kind of made it really clear [that] I still need this game, I love this game and I want to play this game. I have no intention of stopping anytime soon."

Zeitler has seen some things in his NFL career, which began in Cincinnati in 2012, continued in Cleveland and New York, and reached Baltimore in 2021. He's been part of winners -- Cincinnati reached the postseason in each of his first four seasons -- and he's also encountered some frustration (Cleveland's 0-16 season in 2017, for example) in recent years. At 33 years old, he can sense Baltimore's chances of contending, and isn't about to give that up when he can always retire in the future.

"When I'm here with my teammates, I owe it to them to work hard every day and do whatever we can to try to get this team a Super Bowl," Zeitler said.

The seasoned guard will be tasked with both protecting Lamar Jackson and opening up rushing lanes for an offense most expect to take on a new appearance under the direction of offensive coordinator Todd Monken. He's certainly equipped with the experience -- and desire -- necessary to get the job done.

