Ravens OG Kevin Zeitler not considering retirement after missing OTAs

Zeitler has seen some things in his NFL career, which began in Cincinnati in 2012, continued in Cleveland and New York, and reached Baltimore in 2021. He's been part of winners -- Cincinnati reached the postseason in each of his first four seasons -- and he's also encountered some frustration (Cleveland's 0-16 season in 2017, for example) in recent years. At 33 years old, he can sense Baltimore's chances of contending, and isn't about to give that up when he can always retire in the future.

"When I'm here with my teammates, I owe it to them to work hard every day and do whatever we can to try to get this team a Super Bowl," Zeitler said.