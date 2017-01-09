Ranking Aaron Rodgers' three Hail Mary completions

This one completed the trifecta and furthered Rodgers' legend in the process, so it deserves points for legacy impact. It is the least difficult of the three throws, all relative of course, but it should be noted that Rodgers had a clean pocket. This wasn't true on his other answered prayers. The real joy in this one is the ball placement. No one throws a receiver open better than Rodgers, and now he's the only guy who can say he did it on a Hail Mary. Look at this placement!