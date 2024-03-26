 Skip to main content
Rams signing cornerback Tre'Davious White to one-year deal worth up to $10 million

Published: Mar 26, 2024 at 07:36 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

Tre'Davious White has found the second home of his NFL career.

The two-time Pro Bowl cornerback is signing with the Los Angeles Rams on a one-year deal that can be worth up to $10 million, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday, per a source.

It's a big-name signing for the Rams as they look to reconfigure their defensive framework in the wake of Aaron Donald's retirement, and it's an opportunity for White to restart his once-ascendant career.

The 29-year-old White started out with the Bills in 2017 and finished in second place for Rookie of the Year. He would lead the NFL with six interceptions in 2019, his lone All-Pro campaign and first Pro Bowl season, and would make the Pro Bowl again the following season with another three picks.

He played 61 games over the course of his first four seasons.

Then injuries struck. Eleven games into 2021, White tore his ACL on Thanksgiving. He worked his way back to appear in six regular-season games in 2022, then received another brutal blow when he suffered a torn Achilles four games into 2023.

The injury pile-up led White to play just 21 games the past three years, certainly a consideration when he became a cap casualty in a wave of cuts by Buffalo in early March.

Now his comeback trail will run through L.A., where he joins Cobie Durant and the newly-signed Darious Williams on a secondary that ranked 20th in passing yards allowed last season.

White has 18 career interceptions, with 63 passes defensed, five forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and a defensive touchdown on top of that. His immense talent has never been in question. It's been the recent injuries that derailed him.

With any luck, he'll get back on track with the Rams in 2024.

