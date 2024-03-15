Rams agree to terms with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on one-year deal

Jimmy Garoppolo is staying out west.

The Rams have agreed to terms with the quarterback on a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo and NFL Network's Peter Schrager reported Friday, per sources.

Garoppolo spent 2023 trying to prove his continued worth as a starter during a disastrous 2023 season with the Raiders.

After signing a three-year, big-money deal to reunite with his old offensive coordinator from his time with the Patriots, head coach Josh McDaniels, Garoppolo lasted just eight weeks as Las Vegas' starter.

He missed two of those games with injury, and went .500 over his six starts while throwing for 1,205 passing yards, seven touchdowns, nine interceptions and a 77.7 passer rating.

McDaniel was fired on Halloween night, spelling the end for Jimmy G's starting role, as well, when interim head coach Antonio Pierce tabbed rookie Aidan O’Connell as the new QB1.

He received a two-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance enhancing substances in February, and he was released Wednesday at the start of the new league year.

His next move takes him back to the NFC West, where he previously spent six years with the 49ers and saw the highest heights of his career thus far, helming San Francisco to a berth in Super Bowl LIV and gaining recognition as a quarterback who wins above all else.

Nonetheless, the Niners eventually spoiled on him, too.

He'll now take up with one of their biggest rivals, backing up Matthew Stafford after serving his suspension to begin the season.

The Rams have placed a heightened importance on experienced backups in recent years given Stafford's injury concerns. They employed Carson Wentz in 2023 and helped Baker Mayfield state a case in 2022 that led to his career resurgence with the Buccaneers last season.

Garoppolo certainly fits that bill entering the second decade of his NFL career. In his previous 10 seasons, he's thrown for 15,494 yards, 94 TDs and 51 INTs with a 43-20 record as a starter.