Rams punter shares an all-time training camp prank

Everyone loves a good training camp prank. Rams punter Johnny Hekker -- last seen being gawked at by Kendrick Lamar and ScHoolboy Q on Hard Knocks -- shared an all-timer on Tuesday.
Everything about this prank is perfect ... well, except for the part about the truck driver being in mortal danger when he pulled back into team headquarters. Deeply crossing a room of NFL linebackers should be avoided if at all possible.
Dan Carson put together a nice list of training camp pranks over at FOXSports.com, including one involving coyote urine and Trent Dilfer.