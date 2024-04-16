Rams LB Ernest Jones 'excited about the challenge without' Aaron Donald

Among those tasked with stepping up are defensive back additions Kamren Curl, Darious Williams and Tre'Davious White, along with returning talents such as 2023 third-round selections Byron Young and Kobie Turner, who turned in stellar rookie campaigns.

Jones, a 2021 third-rounder, has envisioned himself becoming a Rams leader since he joined the club.

"From the moment I got here, this was a goal of mine to be this leader of in this defense," he said. "Kinda took that towards last year, but with him being gone now, there's a lot more eyes on me, which I can sure handle. Got a great group of guys that I'm looking forward to lead. We brought in some key parts that I think are going to be real beneficial to us as a team. When you got a team like that, it's truly easy to lead, then, because all guys are ready to go."

This certainly isn't your usual Rams offseason.

For the first time since 2016 and the first time in Sean McVay's time as head coach, the Rams are set to make a first-round selection. And, as aforementioned, it will be the first time since 2013 that they'll be entering a season without the dominant Donald on the roster.