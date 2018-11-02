Rams' grand plans; Rodgers vs. Brady; former Bronco fired up

"Since I left Buffalo, I have had 11 letters sent in to interview for head coaching jobs," Williams said. "In all of them, behind the scenes, I have, and in four of them, I did not even have to show up. Just sign the contract and come. The structure has to be correct. I have my thoughts on how things have to be done. I like things here a lot. I will tell you this, right now, all of my focus and concentration is on this week, and then let's build weeks upon weeks upon weeks and see how much we can. I can't ask for the players to not look ahead if I am looking ahead. They do not do that. This business is too tough to do that type of stuff. You have to go -- today, let's add up each day, continue to press on and do better each day. We will wait and see how the outcome is."