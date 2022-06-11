Around the NFL

Rams' Cooper Kupp wants Odell Beckham back to 'pursue a Super Bowl with us again'

Published: Jun 11, 2022 at 01:24 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

The Rams made enormous moves in the lead up to their Super Bowl LVI victory, trading for quarterback Matthew Stafford during the 2021 offseason and making midseason acquisitions of superstars Von Miller and Odell Beckham to a roster that was already studded with them.

Although the Rams have continued their highlight-grabbing ways in the aftermath of their championship, such as signing longtime NFC West foe, linebacker Bobby Wagner, much of the focus has been on getting the band back together.

In the span of two days last week, Los Angeles restructured defensive tackle Aaron Donald's contract to make him the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history and signed wide receiver Cooper Kupp to a three-year extension worth up to $80 million.

Now, Kupp wants his fellow wide receiver Odell Beckham to return as well.

"We talk a lot. I want him back," Kupp told The Spun. "I want him to be a part of the Los Angeles Rams. We'll have him come pursue a Super Bowl with us again. He was just such a great teammate, such a great person, incredible football player. I learned a ton from him. I want him to come back so bad, but that's something that they're working through."

Beckham enjoyed a brief career resurgence with the Rams after joining the club for the second half of 2021, amassing 27 receptions for 305 yards and five scores in eight games played. The touchdown total was Beckham's best mark since his final season with the New York Giants.

The eight-year veteran continued his ascension in the postseason by turning it up a notch with 21 catches for 288 yards and two TDs.

Beckham might very well have already re-signed with the Rams if he had not suffered a torn ACL in the first half of the team's Super Bowl victory. Instead, he is without a home as he continues his rehab, and the Rams have dipped their toes elsewhere in the free-agent WR pool by signing Allen Robinson.

"Oh, he's special. He's really special," said Kupp regarding Robinson. "He's going into his ninth year in the league and I really don't think he's been able to showcase the player that he is. He's all-encompassing in terms of his ability to go down the sideline and make those competitive catches, go across the middle to make those catches. That's very well known.

"But as a route runner, his nuance, his understanding of defenses, his ability to double people up and play the underneath game, do the things we ask a lot of the receivers to do on our offense. I think a lot of that stuff fits right in with who Allen Robinson is. I'm excited for him to be able to step into this place and be a part of this offense. I think it's going to be a great year for him."

Robinson's signing helps fill the void left in the wake of Los Angeles trading longtime contributor Robert Woods, and Kupp is clearly excited for the former Bears wideout to reap the benefits of playing alongside him in head coach Sean McVay's offense, but there remains only one name on Kupp's mind to serve in Odell's vacated role -- OBJ himself.

"I'll just keep asking him, keep asking him what it's looking like," Kupp said about Beckham. "Hopefully one of these days he gives me the thumbs up that he's got something and he's coming back."

Related Content

news

WR Tyreek Hill on Kansas City exit: 'The only thing I care about is respect within the building'

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill recently spoke on his podcast about his trade from the Chiefs, reflecting on underutilization in his final season, getting a contract that makes sense and earning respect inside the building.

news

Seahawks LB Uchenna Nwosu embracing new opportunity, aims to 'shine' in revamped defense

Newly signed linebacker Uchenna Nwosu is confident the Seahawks can successfully deal with the roster's drastic turnover despite losing prominent leaders on both sides of the ball.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, June 10

The Indianapolis Colts have promoted a sought-after personnel executive amid a series of front office moves on Friday. Morocco Brown has been elevated to the Colts' chief personnel executive, the team announced.

news

Seahawks RB Chris Carson (neck) has 'no timeline' for recovery but will 'continue to fight' toward return

After suffering a neck injury in Week 4 of the 2021 season, Seahawks running back Chris Carson is hoping to fight back to continue his career on the field. With a big medical assessment ahead, Carson said, "I see myself playing until I feel like stopping."

news

Commanders fine DC Jack Del Rio $100K for comments on Capitol riots

The Washington Commanders fined defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio after his comments this week comparing the 2020 protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in 2021.

news

Don Perkins, six-time Pro Bowler and Cowboys Ring of Honor member, dies at 84

A six-time Pro Bowler and Cowboys Ring of Honor member, former running back Don Perkins has died at the age of 84, the team announced. Perkins remains the Cowboys' No. 4 all-time rushing yards leader, and he ranks fifth in rushing TDs.

news

Jordan Love focused on improving, not future with Packers: 'I'll take what I'm given and run with it'

After another offseason of Aaron Rodgers trade and retirement rumors and additional discussions regarding whether the Packers could trade Jordan Love, the third-year signal-caller is focusing simply on improving himself, not where the future lies.

news

Ravens LB Patrick Queen planning Year 3 breakout by staying 'on the field all the time now'

Patrick Queen has started every game in his two-year career but saw his playing time curtailed last season. Queen was on the field for 76 percent last season, down from 80 percent as a rookie. In Year 3, he doesn't want to come off the field.

news

Chiefs want Marquez Valdes-Scantling to be more than deep threat in first season in Kansas City

As the Chiefs turn the page from the Tyreek Hill era, one of the replacements brought in, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, is already building chemistry with quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

news

Mike McCarthy 'not worried' about Dalton Schultz's contract situation: 'Business is business'

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy's reaction to Dalton Schultz's absence mirrors that of teammate Dak Prescott -- who said earlier in the week he understands the tight end's position, having gone through a similar situation before getting paid.

news

Raiders signing wide receiver Hunter Renfrow to two-year, $32M extension

The Las Vegas Raiders are signing wide receiver Hunter Renfrow to a two-year, $32 million contract extension with $21 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW