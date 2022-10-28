Raiders running back Josh Jacobs providing unexpected identity to Josh McDaniels' offense 

There is a narrative that Jacobs, a former first-round pick of the previous front office and coaching staff, is running with a chip on his shoulder because the Raiders did not exercise the fifth-year option on his contract. Nothing could be further from the truth, he says. In fact, he views it as a positive.

"If you want me to be honest," Jacobs said, "I was thinking, OK, I'm 24 years old. I'm about to get to the bag (free agency dollars) faster now. I'm one year closer to doing what I've been working for all these years. To me, I didn't look at it negatively. I'm going to be 25, getting a deal, and can still play five years or whatever, and can retire before 31 having played 10 years in the league.

"I'm one of those guys who can't look at things too negatively because it will affect me. It will affect the way I go about my work and my business. I'm one of those guys who has to talk to himself, like, 'This can happen, and this can happen. Focus on the bright side of everything and then go from there.' "

It would have been easy for Jacobs to get caught up in the outside noise, all of which raised speculation that the new regime was not sold on him. First, it declined to pick up his option. Then it drafted running back Zamir White in the fourth round. To some, the writing was on the wall, though Jacobs never read it. His focus was on getting better and earning whatever role he would have.

"My initial thought was, 'I'm proven in this league. What more do I have to prove?' " He said. "But when I sat back and really thought about it, 60 percent of this team is new. It's new coaches, new guys. It's guys who might have played against me but don't know how I am on a day-in and day-out basis. So, when I changed the way I was thinking about it, it was like, OK, just let me go put on a show. Whether it was in practice or whatever, just execute all my assignments and gain the trust of the team and the guys, and with that, it will come from the coaches as well. Whenever I get my opportunities in the games, let me prove a point and let me set the tone, let me do what I think I'm capable of doing, and hopefully they see it."

They have.

"I love the kid, love him," said McDaniels. "He wants to win. If I say to him, 'We're going to throw it 70 times this week and we're not going to run it much,' he'd say, 'OK, tell me what I've got to do.' That's the type of guy he is.