NFL Week 8 bold predictions: Aaron Rodgers shut out by Bills; Geno Smith torches Giants with five TDs

I think the Raiders are the best two-win team in the NFL -- and maybe the best team with a losing record, period. Josh Jacobs is thriving behind a collective effort from the offensive line, tight ends and fullback, with 441 rushing yards and six ground TDs over the past three games. Davante Adams should continue to benefit from the run game and play action against a Saints defense that has struggled to defend the pass. Look for Maxx Crosby to have an impactful afternoon vs. an Andy Dalton-led offense that turns the ball over too much. Taking all that into account, yup, Las Vegas picks up its third win of the season and first road victory.