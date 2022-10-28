Bold Predictions

NFL Week 8 bold predictions: Aaron Rodgers shut out by Bills; Geno Smith torches Giants with five TDs

Published: Oct 28, 2022 at 09:33 AM

Throughout the 2022 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 8 schedule).

David Carr

On a three-game skid, Aaron Rodgers heads into a Sunday Night Football clash with the Buffalo Bills' top-ranked total and scoring defense. The veteran quarterback hits a new low this season when the Packers' offense gets shut out by Sean McDermott and Leslie Frazier's imposing unit.

Maurice Jones-Drew

Geno Smith leads the NFL with a career-high 73.5 completion percentage in 2022, and he boasts an 11:3 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Against the New York Giants, he adds to his already impressive campaign with a league-best five passing TDs in Week 8.

Marc Ross

The Cincinnati offense has been rounding into form with back-to-back scoring outputs in the 30s. Under the Monday night lights, Joe Burrow takes advantage of the Browns' 28th-ranked scoring defense. Even without star receiver Ja'Marr Chase, the Bengals quarterback throws for at least 300 yards and leads Cincy to another 30-point performance. Plus, the underrated Bengals D extends its season-opening streak of not allowing a second-half TD to eight games.

Brian Baldinger

I think the Raiders are the best two-win team in the NFL -- and maybe the best team with a losing record, period. Josh Jacobs is thriving behind a collective effort from the offensive line, tight ends and fullback, with 441 rushing yards and six ground TDs over the past three games. Davante Adams should continue to benefit from the run game and play action against a Saints defense that has struggled to defend the pass. Look for Maxx Crosby to have an impactful afternoon vs. an Andy Dalton-led offense that turns the ball over too much. Taking all that into account, yup, Las Vegas picks up its third win of the season and first road victory.

DeAngelo Hall

Robert Quinn doesn't waste any time getting acclimated in Philadelphia with a sack against Pittsburgh in his debut. The Eagles finish the win with five total sacks.

Full NFL Week 8 schedule

Thursday, October 27

Sunday, October 30

Monday, October 31

