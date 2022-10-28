NFL Week 8 bold predictions: Aaron Rodgers shut out by Bills; Geno Smith torches Giants with five TDs

Throughout the 2022 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 8 schedule).
On a three-game skid, Aaron Rodgers heads into a Sunday Night Football clash with the Buffalo Bills' top-ranked total and scoring defense. The veteran quarterback hits a new low this season when the Packers' offense gets shut out by Sean McDermott and Leslie Frazier's imposing unit.
Geno Smith leads the NFL with a career-high 73.5 completion percentage in 2022, and he boasts an 11:3 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Against the New York Giants, he adds to his already impressive campaign with a league-best five passing TDs in Week 8.
The Cincinnati offense has been rounding into form with back-to-back scoring outputs in the 30s. Under the Monday night lights, Joe Burrow takes advantage of the Browns' 28th-ranked scoring defense. Even without star receiver Ja'Marr Chase, the Bengals quarterback throws for at least 300 yards and leads Cincy to another 30-point performance. Plus, the underrated Bengals D extends its season-opening streak of not allowing a second-half TD to eight games.
I think the Raiders are the best two-win team in the NFL -- and maybe the best team with a losing record, period. Josh Jacobs is thriving behind a collective effort from the offensive line, tight ends and fullback, with 441 rushing yards and six ground TDs over the past three games. Davante Adams should continue to benefit from the run game and play action against a Saints defense that has struggled to defend the pass. Look for Maxx Crosby to have an impactful afternoon vs. an Andy Dalton-led offense that turns the ball over too much. Taking all that into account, yup, Las Vegas picks up its third win of the season and first road victory.
Robert Quinn doesn't waste any time getting acclimated in Philadelphia with a sack against Pittsburgh in his debut. The Eagles finish the win with five total sacks.
Full NFL Week 8 schedule
Thursday, October 27
Sunday, October 30
- Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars in London (9:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+)
- Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Chicago Bears at Dallas Cowboys (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Miami Dolphins at Detroit Lions (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- New England Patriots at New York Jets (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans (4:05 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX)
- San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX)
- New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills (8:20 p.m. ET on NBC/Universo)
Monday, October 31
- Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns (8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN2/ESPN Deportes)