Raiders punter reenacts 'The Ray Lewis Dance'

Marquette King is End Around's favorite punter -- not just because he's good, but also because he's got the rarest of NFL traits -- #PUNTSWAG.
This is a man who knows the value of field position and isn't afraid to celebrate when he does his job well. On Sunday in Baltimore, King pinned the Ravens deep and proceeded to deliver a serviceable reenactment of 'The Ray Lewis Dance'.
And while we're on the subject of pre-owned celebrations, here's former Raiders quarterback and current Browns wide receiver Terrelle Pryor celebrating his latest big play with a nod to his Cleveland contemporary, LeBron James.
Using the football stand as a stand-in for LeBron's chalk toss is an inspired bit of improvisation. Nice celebrations, football people.