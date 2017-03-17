Raiders punter ready to give Lynch rookie treatment

It's March Madness time, but there's still a few personalities in the NFL who can move the needle this time of year.
Marshawn Lynch qualifies. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Beast Mode is being considered as an option for the running back-needy Oakland Raiders. This idea seems hazy right now, seeing as the Seahawks still own Lynch's rights, there's been no indication the Raiders have actually contacted Lynch, and, oh yeah, we don't know for sure if Lynch even wants to return to the field.
But forget all that. It's just fun to think about the idea of Beast Mode back in the in the league playing for his beloved hometown. Seriously, this dude loves Oakland. It's the No. 1 reason to treat this report with more than a few grains of salt.
Speaking of fun, Raiders punter Marquette King is in the spirit ... or maybe he's gotten into the spirits cabinet on St. Patrick's Day.
You know you have a different kind of punter when he's sending out this tweet, even in jest. Anyway, come back to us, Beast Mode. Also, release that biopic.