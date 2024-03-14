Raiders' Gardner Minshew buries hatchet with Maxx Crosby over trash talk

Standing at 6-foot-1 and 225 pounds, Minshew is correct in considering himself above such a label out among the masses. Between the lines, staring down a menacing three-time Pro Bowler like the 6-5, 255-pound Crosby? Perhaps not so much.

Regardless, they have since met in the wake of Minshew's addition to the Silver and Black, with the two hugging it out as he returned the favor by calling Crosby a "big ass boy."

"Yeah. Sure enough, I saw him," Minshew said during his introductory news conference Thursday when asked if the two had a conversation about their previous exchanges. "He's a big ass boy is what he is. God dang. It's awesome. Those are guys, you know, not as much fun to play against, but if they're on your team, I absolutely love it. Excited to be with him, Christian (Wilkins), some of the best s--- talkers I've been around in the NFL. To have them on our side, to practice against them every day, it's just going to make me better. I'm super excited about it."

Wilkins, a fellow free-agent addition and quite a formidable specimen himself at 6-4, 310 pounds, should contribute immediately to the attitude the Raiders have long been famous for.

Along with Crosby, he'll help Las Vegas' defense keep QBs on their toes -- both their own in practice and against others in games.