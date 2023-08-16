Raiders DE Maxx Crosby on training camp fight with Rams RB Cam Akers: 'He got what he got'

McVay, meanwhile, took a no-nonsense stance on the matter, explaining he ejected Akers because of his involvement, not because he was necessarily the one to blame.

"I don't know what happened. If you're involved in it, we're just kind of no tolerance," McVay said. "So, we will look at it. I don't want to speak too much on it because I'm trying to watch what the spot was and then I see that and we're trying to get our work in, and that prevents us from getting our work in."

This isn't the first time the Rams have engaged in practice brawls with other teams. Last year, Aaron Donald infamously swung his helmet at an opponent during a joint session with the Cincinnati Bengals. And frankly, it's common in joint practices, no matter the participants.

But if you're playing for McVay, you better not be at the center of the dust-up -- unless you want an early end to the day.