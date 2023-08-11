Jimmy Garoppolo admits departure from San Francisco stung, but QB looks toward future with Raiders

Garoppolo's time in San Francisco wasn't quite the product of storybooks, but did include some highlights. He helped the 49ers reach three NFC Championship Games and Super Bowl LIV, and from the time arrived until the final snap of the 2023 season, as long as he was available, San Francisco was a contender.

Unfortunately, he wasn't available often enough to justify keeping him through the end of his career. Garoppolo missed 31 possible regular-season games due to various injuries from 2018-2022, and San Francisco grew weary of his lack of availability, trading up to select Trey Lance with the third-overall pick of the 2021 draft.

Garoppolo's departure likely would have happened even sooner than it did, had the 49ers' succession plan followed its original route. But an injury to Lance in 2022 prompted the 49ers to turn back to Garoppolo, who proved he could still fulfill his role quite well before yet another injury forced San Francisco to look even further down its depth chart to rookie Brock Purdy.

What they found was their true replacement for Garoppolo, giving Shanahan confidence to make a definitive declaration on the veteran's future. It wasn't personal, just business.

"I think Jimmy was unbelievable for us," Shanahan said Thursday, via NBC Sports Bay Area. "He won lots of games. I think that was a simple question. Is there a scenario where he'll be back here next year and I gave a common sense answer -- 'No.' I think that was a little overblown, on trying to be a shot at him or anything. We knew he wasn't going to be coming back from his standpoint or ours, financially and everything.

"I think he was the best quarterback here in about 20 years in Steve Young. Has an unbelievable record and every time he played and stayed healthy we were in the Super Bowl of the NFC Championship game."

Garoppolo admitted Thursday he may have been able to play a bigger part in San Francisco's run to the NFC title game last season, had he not pushed himself too hard in his return from the foot injury that cost him the remainder of the 2022 season. That led to a delayed start with the Raiders, but now that it's all behind him, he's in a better place with his new team.

"Sort of, yeah," Garoppolo said. "It was my choosing because I wanted to do something, because if the championship game did happen, I wanted to be out there. It's all in the past now. Things worked out the way they did, and I'm happy with how it all worked out."