Aaron Donald, Rams have 'something to prove' in 2023: 'It's a brand new year'

Last year marked the first season in which Donald didn't garner enough votes to finish in the top five in AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year voting. It was also the first year in which he missed more than two games, seeing his campaign end after 11 games due to a high ankle sprain the Rams weren't willing to push in a lost season.

The combination of Donald's injury and the Rams' failures have sent the Super Bowl LVI champions into the shadows remarkably quickly. It would be safe to operate there in 2023, too, but that approach doesn't fit Donald's standard of excellence.

"I've got a lot to prove," he said. "I didn't have the season I wanted, obviously coming off of an injury and things like that. I feel like to get to where you need to be, it's like starting over from scratch again. It's a brand new year. Last year was last year, but there's a little fire lit into me."

Though he says he has a lot to prove, Donald truly doesn't. At this point, he's only stacking more accolades onto a legendary career résumé.

But he does have a job to complete: Return the Rams to contention.

It won't happen overnight. The Rams probably won't stun the football world by making a championship run in 2023 after retooling for the future in the offseason. But Donald can help pivot them toward the right direction -- and feel good about his own contributions one season after he clearly didn't do enough in his eyes.

It might also be the best way to leave the Rams. Donald flirted with retirement after winning Super Bowl LVI, and at 32 years old, he has the freedom to call it quits whenever he wants.

Of course, if he plays as he intends, retirement will be a tough sell to the public any time soon.

"I'm just here today and just focused on what I got to do today," Donald said. "I'm not really worried about what's next right now. I'm just in this camp moment trying to get myself going."