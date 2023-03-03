QB Mike White 'would love to be back with the Jets,' but also intrigued by Dolphins

White started four games last season, showing good command of former offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur's offense, completing 58.86% of his passes for 1,192 yards and three touchdowns with four interceptions. A rib fracture knocked him out to close the season.

"Yeah, no, definitely fully healed now," White said of his injury. "It was a tough road, some sleepless nights and definitely hurt to cough and trying not to laugh too much, but we're all good now."

White might not have the tools to be an every-week starter, but showed the ability to play within the offense and move the ball. He's a fine backup option who wouldn't kill a club if he needed to make a start or two. Gang Green's insistence that it's not giving up on Wilson would likely make White a third option in New York.

Given the number of clubs running the Kyle Shanahan/LaFleur-style offense, the 27-year-old could find himself coveted as a backup option. LaFleur is now with the Rams, who need a backup. The South Florida native was asked about his interest in signing up with Mike McDaniel in Miami. It could be a nice fit, depending on how the Dolphins' QB room shakes out.