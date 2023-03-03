Around the NFL

QB Mike White 'would love to be back with the Jets,' but also intrigued by Dolphins

Published: Mar 03, 2023 at 01:24 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

New York Jets coach Robert Saleh expressed his desire to keep quarterback Mike White on the roster despite Zach Wilson's presence and Gang Green's plan to add a high-caliber veteran to take over the starting gig.

Joining Audacy's AM 560 Sports WQAM in Miami on Friday, White said he'd like to return to New York but knows it might not happen as he heads toward free agency.

"I would love to be back with the Jets," White said on The Joe Rose Show. "Like I said, the locker room's fantastic, I talk to all those guys everyday. I don't know, we have to see. Things in this league change so fast and situations are so fluid, and who knows what's gonna happen when. ... I know how the NFL works and I'm never gonna take anything too personal, but, I really like (the Jets) coaching staff, I really like that locker room, and I would love to be back."

White signed a one-year restricted free-agent contract with Gang Green last year. He's scheduled to hit the open market on March 15.

White started four games last season, showing good command of former offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur's offense, completing 58.86% of his passes for 1,192 yards and three touchdowns with four interceptions. A rib fracture knocked him out to close the season.

"Yeah, no, definitely fully healed now," White said of his injury. "It was a tough road, some sleepless nights and definitely hurt to cough and trying not to laugh too much, but we're all good now."

White might not have the tools to be an every-week starter, but showed the ability to play within the offense and move the ball. He's a fine backup option who wouldn't kill a club if he needed to make a start or two. Gang Green's insistence that it's not giving up on Wilson would likely make White a third option in New York.

Given the number of clubs running the Kyle Shanahan/LaFleur-style offense, the 27-year-old could find himself coveted as a backup option. LaFleur is now with the Rams, who need a backup. The South Florida native was asked about his interest in signing up with Mike McDaniel in Miami. It could be a nice fit, depending on how the Dolphins' QB room shakes out.

"Oh, hundred percent," White said when asked if he'd be interested in a backup job in Miami. "Selfishly, from a personal standpoint, obviously growing up down there, I'd love to go home. But from a football standpoint, it's a very talented offense, really good, young group of guys. You can tell they're starting to build something special down there. I would love to be a part of it."

