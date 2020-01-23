QB Index: Brady to Chargers? Landing spots for top free agents

**Logical landing spot:** OK, so, the *most logical* move is to stay right where he's been since 2000. Who better than the best coach of all time to help him become the first QB 43 or older to start more than six games, let alone win? And yet ... rewatching Brady struggle to connect with N'Keal Harry and Mohamed Sanu in gray, chilly Foxborough, I found *myself* yearning to target Keenan Allen and Mike Williams in the sun. Brady might have to overcome the discomfort of being a bridge QB, given that the **Los Angeles Chargers** would be smart to protect against Brady's eventual retirement/ascension to Force Ghost status by also drafting a young prospect. And there is every chance things could get bumpy on a roster that, Allen and Williams aside, couldn't elevate Philip Rivers to more than five wins in 2019. But if Brady decides to stretch his wings (or the Pats prove unwilling to pay him what he wants), why not go out in style -- and, you know, *warmth* -- in L.A.? </content:power-ranking>