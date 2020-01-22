Nothing 'different' as Saints GM wants Brees back

Though 2020 is set to be Drew Brees' age-41 season, it should be of no surprise that the Saints want the all-time great to remain in New Orleans.

General manager Mickey Loomis said as much on Wednesday from the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, indicating that the franchise wanted the all-time passing yards and touchdowns leader for as long as he wanted to keep on playing.

"No different than it's been the last few years," Loomis said per ESPN's Mike Triplett.

An impending free agent with his contract automatically voiding on March 18, Brees rebounded from a thumb injury to key the Saints' run to another NFC South title this past season. For a third season running, Brees led the NFL in completion percentage with a ridiculous 74.3 to go with 27 touchdowns to only four interceptions.

"It's easy to take him for granted yet I don't take him for granted," Loomis said of the consistently outstanding gunslinger.

Questions about Brees' age were somewhat thrown to the wayside when his play got better down the stretch of the season as he threw 16 touchdowns and no interceptions over his final five regular-season games, toppling Peyton Manning's all-time TD record along the way.

"Look, if any of us are surprised at what he does," Loomis said, "then we're just not very smart."

There's no doubt a new contract for Brees will be a big one, but Loomis and the Saints brass appear confident in their signal-caller being 41 years young and confident they'll keep him around in New Orleans.