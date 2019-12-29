Rivers would play for another team before retiring

Philip Rivers might have played his final game in Powder Blue, but the 38-year-old reiterated he's not planning on riding into the sunset, even if that means finding another organization.

"Um, yeah. I plan to play football," River said Sunday following the season finale. "So yeah, where that's gonna be I think will get sorted out over the next what is it, three months? I've never been in this position. I usually don't even know when the league year starts and when all those things are. We'll just kinda see. Again, I'm very thankful for the 16 years and if there's another I'll be thankful for that."

Rivers threw for 281 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions as his Los Angeles Chargers fell 31-21 in Kansas City.

"As far as can I do it? There's no question. Do I still want to? Absolutely," Rivers said. "There's really no chip to prove anything to anybody. I know the people that know, know. And that's that I still can play at a high level."

Despite his play falling off, Rivers doesn't believe he's done after his 16th NFL season.

"Whether it's exactly the end or not -- which it still could be -- either way we're probably on 16 playing a little par 3 with only two holes to go," Rivers said. "...There's been times I've been a little emotional even at the house talking through things and thinking about the last blitz protection meeting or the last bus ride. Those things I have gotten to every now and then. ... I have allowed myself to do that but at the same point I go shoot don't let that ruin the moment that you're in. Just be right here and enjoy it like I've always had."

Rivers got teary-eyed considering this might be the end of his era of Chargers football.

The offseason for the 5-11 Chargers comes with big questions about Rivers' future. It's questionable whether the team wants to move on as it moves into a new home in L.A. If Rivers, who is set to be a free agent, wants to continue his NFL career he might have to find a team willing to give him a shot to prove he's still got gas left in the tank after a down season.