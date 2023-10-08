QB Brock Purdy: 49ers-Cowboys rivalry 'no secret' ahead of Sunday's game

Both teams are arguably packing even more firepower heading into Week 5 than they were last preseason.

The 49ers sit at 4-0 with both the third-ranked offense and defense in points, having scored 30 or more in every game. The Cowboys had a shocking stumble, losing to the Cardinals, 28-16, in Week 3, but have otherwise dismantled opponents to the tune of a 108-13 scoring discrepancy. Their top-ranked D is complemented by an offense that's fourth in points scored.

There's also the playoff history between these squads. Dating back to 1971 and concluding with two Divisional Round games in a row, San Francisco and Dallas have had nine postseason meetings. The 49ers are 4-5 in those contests, but they've also won the last three and hold the slightest edge over the Cowboys in the regular season (15-14-1).

That storied history, as well as the best two NFC juggernauts have to offer, will be on display on Sunday night.

Purdy knows it, and he's hoping to make the teams' 40th meeting a game of redemption for him rather than one of revenge for his opponents.

"Yeah, just where we're at, what we're trying to do," Purdy said when asked if the game has a little more meaning than normal early-season contests. "Obviously, every single game is important and for this week we got the Cowboys, so this is the most important game to us.