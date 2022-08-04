Pro Football Hall of Fame: My Class of 2023 modern-era predictions

Once again, I would like to direct you to the words of Chris Wesseling, who put out the definitive piece on why Steve Smith Sr. should be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. I know I might be biased because Steve is my friend and NFL Network colleague, but it really bums me out that it could take him a while to get in. I have Holt and Johnson as the two receivers going into the HOF next year, but that is my prediction for what the voters will do and not a reflection of what I would do. Steve ranks eighth all time in receiving yards (14,371). That's the second most of any pass-catcher not in Canton at the moment (behind only Larry Fitzgerald, who's not yet eligible). Steve's brash persona might have rubbed some voters the wrong way, and perhaps he'll have to wait because of it. I'm not happy about it. He should be in.