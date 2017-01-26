Pro Bowl Skills Showdown great, should exist forever

We immediately liked the idea of the Drone Drop, which was unlike anything we saw in skills challenges of yesteryear (more on that in a moment). Odell Beckham Jr. won it because he catches everything unless it's a Giants game in January. I liked how once you got in the 125-foot range the ball starts to really knuckle on you -- this event would kill the average man. One big takeaway: The advances in technology since the last challenge a decade ago (drones, Go-Pro cams, etc.) have really juiced up the proceedings. Way to go, scientists.