Around the NFL

Pro Bowl CB J.C. Jackson says Patriots 'feel like they don't need me' as contract talks remain silent

Published: Feb 22, 2022 at 09:15 PM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

No NFL player has ever recorded more interceptions in their first four seasons than J.C. Jackson. Mr. INT's next takeaway might not come as easy.

As the franchise-tag window opened Tuesday, the Pro Bowl cornerback said the Patriots have not discussed a new contract with him, per Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston.

"I guess they feel like they don't need me," Jackson said. "I guess I can't be that important to them. I know I am, but they're not showing me."

Jackson has shown New England nothing but production since he was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2018, growing into one of the best corners in football. His 25 interceptions over the past four years tops the league. In 2021, his first season as a full-time starter, Jackson recorded an NFL-high 23 passes defensed and eight interceptions. That netted him a Pro Bowl selection and second-team All-Pro honors.

It remains to be seen what type of contract he'll garner. Jackson said the team approached him about an extension this past year, discussions he described as positive but ones he chose to put off until after the season.

"I wanted to focus on ball at the time," Jackson said. "I wanted to finish the season the right way. I didn't really come back to them on it."

The Pats have yet to resume negotiations with the impending free agent. They have until March 8 to designate Jackson with a franchise or transition tag. They could also elect to let Jackson walk in free agency or tag him while lining up a trade partner that would sign him to a multiyear pact. Jackson said he's open to playing on the tag, estimated at $17.295 million, but his goal this offseason is to ink a long-term deal -- in New England or elsewhere.

"I love the game," he said. "If they tag me, I'm gonna go out there and play. ... Whatever happens happens. I'm taking it day by day. But it's time for me to get paid. It's time to get Mr. INT paid."

Related Content

news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Feb. 22

Former Cardinals quarterback Chris Streveler signed with Miami on Tuesday. The 27-year-old QB spent parts of the past two seasons in Arizona before finishing up the 2021 campaign on the Ravens' practice squad.
news

Chiefs cut veteran linebacker Anthony Hitchens after four seasons with team

The Kansas City Chiefs released veteran linebacker ﻿Anthony Hitchens﻿ after four seasons with the team on Tuesday in a salary-cap cutting move.
news

Aaron Rodgers following cryptic IG message: 'There will be no news today'

For everyone who expected news on Aaron Rodgers' NFL future on Tuesday ... you'll have to keep waiting. The Packers quarterback had no news to share on the matter during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show".
news

Commanders announce revision to crest to update years of team's titles

The Washington Commanders announced Tuesday that their crest has been adjusted to update the years of their NFL titles.
news

Mitchell Trubisky ready to be starting QB again in 2022: 'I'm in a confident space right now'

After four seasons in Chicago, ﻿Mitchell Trubisky﻿ spent the 2021 campaign as Josh Allen's backup in Buffalo. Now heading toward free agency, Trubisky could be ready to battle for a starting job once again.
news

Jarvis Landry would like to stay in Cleveland, but confident he can help win 'championship elsewhere'

Could ﻿Jarvis Landry﻿ be on his way out of Cleveland? The Browns receiver posted a series of tweets Tuesday morning noting that he played through injury last season and evoked questions about his future in Ohio.
news

NFL franchise tag window opens today; Davante Adams, J.C. Jackson among candidates

Let the game of tag begin. Tuesday marks the first day NFL teams can start placing the franchise or transition tag on players whose contracts are set to expire. The tag window runs from today, Feb. 22 to March 8.
news

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert says team plans to tender QB Dwayne Haskins

In addition to noting on Monday that Mason Rudolph sits in position to be the starting QB in 2022, Steelers GM Kevin Colbert said the club plans to tender Dwyane Haskins to keep him in Pittsburgh.
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers posts Instagram message of 'gratitude,' but no decision on future

Aaron Rodgers took to Instagram on Monday night to thank his teammates and coaches but offered no indication on his future with the Green Bay Packers.
news

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons says he played through Defensive Rookie of the Year season with knee injury

Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons' splendid first season seems all the more impressive considering the Cowboys linebacker's recent revelation that he hyperextended his knee in a training camp practice with the Rams and was bothered by the ailment all season. 
news

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert: 'We know we're going to add to' quarterback position in offseason

The post-﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ era has begun in Pittsburgh, and the path forward isn't perfectly clear. General manager Kevin Colbert told reporters Monday the organization has Mason Rudolph penciled in as its starter in 2022 -- for now.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW