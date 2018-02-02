Predicting Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl LII setlist

During Thursday's press conference, Timberlake remembered Prince as "the greatest all-around musician I can think of in popular culture." Given his adoration of the late pop icon, the setting in Prince's hometown, and Prince's own celebrated history in this realm, this feels like the perfect feel-good closer. Timberlake is an artist who traffics in the dance music realm, which made me wonder if he'd go with something upbeat like "Let's Go Crazy", "1999" or perhaps "I Would Die 4 U". But the most likely choice is "Purple Rain", Prince's epic anthem and a powerful way to close out any show. There will be purple.