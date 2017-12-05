Power-ranking the Eagles' TD celebrations in 2017

You never properly appreciate how important having an efficient offensive line is until you don't have one and everything goes to hell. So consider touchdown maker Nelson Agholor's decision to hand the football to center Jason Kelce a very public act of appreciation for the glue-like nature of the big men up front. When Kelce fires the pigskin into the turf with gusto, he does it for every fat kid who ever got passed over on the playground. Viva la Husky!