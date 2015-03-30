Potential rookie free agent works out at McNeese State's pro day

Offensive guard Antoine Everett (6-foot-3, 323 pounds) ran the 40-yard dash in 5.75 and 5.72 seconds. He had a 20 1/2-inch vertical jump and 7-foot-7 broad jump. He did the 20-yard short shuttle in 5.18 seconds and the three-cone drill in 8.5 seconds. He also performed 27 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. Everett is a free-agent possibility for a team following the conclusion of the 2015 NFL Draft.