Police value Tom Brady's missing jersey at $500,000

The Houston Police Department has valued Tom Brady's missing game-worn jersey from Super Bowl LI at $500,000, according to their report on the matter. In addition, the report states the alleged perpetrator faces a first degree felony if caught. That's quite the price to pay for a piece of Super Bowl history.
For some perspective, here are a few things you can buy with $500,000:
Also, if the alleged perpetrator is found and convicted, he or she is looking at a possible jail sentence and a fine of up to $10,000. Big contrast from the Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous listed above.
The missing jersey saga continues...