Philip Rivers to commute from San Diego this season

No, that doesn't mean Rivers has quit football to open a burrito and bolo tie shop on the beach. Rivers will remain the Chargers' most important player, but he'll be spending plenty of time on the I-5 corridor when not on the field.
Rivers confirmed to Darren Smith of The Mighty 1090 AM that Rivers, wife Tiffany, and their eight children will continue to live in their home just north of San Diego this season. Seven of Rivers' eight children were born in San Diego, and Rivers has opted for some continuity at home despite the wandering spirit of his employer.
"We just thought it was best for me and my family to go this route -- that it was at least worth a try this first season, being that it wasn't too far," Rivers said, via ESPN.com. "There's two things I didn't want to compromise: I didn't want to compromise my preparation/being a teammate. I love being a teammate, so I didn't want to compromise that because I'm going back and forth. And I wasn't going to compromise my time spent away from my family."
For the record, the trip from Rivers' home in Rancho Santa Fe to the Chargers' Costa Mesa home base is about 70 miles. Given the infamous nature of Southern California traffic, Rivers is probably looking at a 90-minute daily commute. If he hits traffic, it can be a lot longer than that.
Rivers plans to hire a driver and will have televisions for film study at the ready. ESPN refers to his car as a "mobile quarterback room" -- not sure if that's their language or his, but it sounds pretty fancy.
Rivers considers this plan a trial run. Our question: What if he can't stand the commute and still doesn't want to move his family? Stay tuned.