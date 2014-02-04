Peyton Manning's legacy: Will he ever win a second Super Bowl?

For the first time, I'm starting to have doubts that Peyton Manning can win another one. Not because I think he's declining -- he clearly wasn't declining this season, and a loss this excruciating could drive him even harder -- and despite Sunday's rout, I don't subscribe to the idea that Manning chokes in the biggest games. But parity being what it is, how many more times can we realistically expect the Broncos to get to the Super Bowl before Manning retires in another few years? I don't know if the Broncos could win one the way they did for John Elway -- without Manning carrying them there. This is a team built around Manning, so if he starts an inevitable decline in a few years, I don't think Denver can prevail.