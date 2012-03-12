Peyton Manning predictions: Four teams still in the hunt



Jason Smith NFL.com

Titans have no chance; Broncos will win out

I think Miami is a long shot and Tennessee is a no shot. Just because Bud Adams says he wants Manning they're now in it? This is not your normal free-agent wooing. It's Peyton Manning. Offering up cash and showing him love ain't gonna do it like it does for 99.9 percent of the other free agents, who all want money and love -- in that order.

Manning knows the teams he's interested in and has visited them. Everyone else is way down the list. If he wanted to, he would have called Tennessee or anyone else he wanted to talk to. He'll tell you if you should waste your time. All Adams did was make controversy for his QBs.