Pete Carroll on Patriots stadium: 'It's not a great place'

Published: Nov 14, 2016 at 07:42 AM

Pete Carroll is not impressed with the intimidation factor at Gillette Stadium.

The Seahawks coach cast some shade onto Patriot Way in the aftermath of Seattle's 31-24 win in Foxborough on Sunday night, pointedly calling out the environment at the Patriots' home facility.

"It's not a great place," Carroll told 710 ESPN Seattle. "They weren't nuts. It's because they're so used to winning. There was a time when they kicked their last field goal to go ahead, and it was like a round of applause for a nice effort. Gosh, our guys would be going berserk. We're so hungry for it."

Petey bringing the wood in a big spot! This is a good time to mention that Carroll was once the head coach of the Patriots, though he was fired long before Gillette Stadium opened in 2002. As for the supposedly subdued crowd reaction to Stephen Gostkowski's 30-yard field goal to put New England ahead in the fourth quarter, well, listen for yourself. It does kind of have a fourth quarter of an August preseason game vibe to it.

And let's not pretend Carroll isn't twisting the knife here by saying the Patriots are "so used to winning." The Seahawks have been dominant in their stadium since Carroll's arrival in 2010 (45-12 overall, 35-5 since 2012), and should be just as acclimated to a winning home environment as Patriots fans by now. And yet, the "12s" are as loud as ever.

Pete Carroll -- in his own, not-so-subtle way -- seems to be implying that Seahawks fans are better than Patriots fans. I'm sure this will go over well in New England.

