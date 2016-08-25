Perriman: I lost three or four pounds from haircut

The second-year Ravens wideout entered the NFL with long dreadlocks that passed his shoulders. One morning this offseason, he made the decision to shave his head. The result has had a positive effect on his body and mind.
"I feel much lighter," Perriman said, according to ESPN.com. "Once I cut it, I weighed myself, and I lost three or four pounds. It was crazy."
Perriman said he didn't know why he decided to go Full Jordan, though his rookie year team photo offers a pretty big hint.
Consider this the haircut equivalent of breaking up with the girlfriend before she can break it off with you.