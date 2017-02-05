Patriots celebrate, Falcons grieve after classic meeting

Danny Amendola greeted Chris Hogan with "What's up, champ?" Hogan replied with, "Oh, I like that! I like that!" Brady, meanwhile, was cutting off the tape wrapped around the top of his giant red cleats as a parade of teammates came by to pay respects to The Don. He was the center of this locker room and this franchise, even if he was stationed in the corner near the front door. A teammate hugged him and Brady replied, "Never a doubt." That prompted the quick response, "As long as we have Tom Brady."