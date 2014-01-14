Patriots-Broncos vs. 49ers-Seahawks: Sunday's main event is ...

Russell Wilson and Colin Kaepernick are young, and their teams are relatively new powers. You can envision many more of these games in the years to come. But every time Peyton Manning and Tom Brady face off, we should watch a little more closely. They played their first AFC Championship Game against each other a decade ago and there has been only one more of them since. We're not going to get many more of these matchups and, considering their ages and the implications for their legacies, we might never get another one with this much at stake.