Patriots' Air Force visit, Tyrod Taylor's struggles, Giants' O-line

"What they do and how hard it is to, No. 1, get into a service academy, No. 2, meet the demands that the service academy puts on you physically, mentally, learning -- I mean, look, the kids that come out of here operate the highest technological and most sophisticated equipment in the world at a high level, at a high price, too," Belichick said with a tone that left no doubt he meant every word. "So, there's a lot at stake. Yeah, what they do and how they do it and how they're trained to do it is -- very proud to be here and very proud of what they do. The leadership training, the teamwork, the communication skills and so forth that they have to have is remarkable."