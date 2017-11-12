Injuries we're tracking from Sunday's Week 10 games

Here's a rundown of all the notable injuries we're tracking on this Sunday in Week 10 of the 2017 NFL season:

1. Green Bay Packers rookie running back Aaron Jones was ruled out against the Chicago Bears after suffering a knee injury during the first quarter of Sunday's game. Jones limped off a rain-soaked Solider Field and was briefly examined in the medical tent before being carted to the locker room.

Fellow running back Ty Montgomery also left for the locker room after suffering an apparent injury in the second quarter.

2. Cleveland Browns linebacker Jamie Collins is questionable to return against the Detroit Lions after suffering a knee injury. Tight end Randall Telfer suffered an eye injury in the first half and is questionable to return.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden went to the locker room after suffering a left leg injury against the Indianapolis Colts. He is questionable to return.

4. Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant is expected to play Sunday against the Falcons in Atlanta, source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

5. Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, suffering from a groin injury, will play against the Steelers.

6. Newly acquired tight end Martellus Bennett (shoulder) is expected to play for the New England Patriots against the Denver Broncos on Sunday night, according to Rapoport. Wide receiver Danny Amendola, questionable because of a knee injury, is expected to play, too.

7. Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) is listed as questionable, but should be good to go against the Patriots, a source tells Rapoport.

8. Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Arrelious Benn suffered a knee injury against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first quarter and is questionable to return.

9. Washington Redskins wide receiver Ryan Grant will not return to the game after sustaining a concussion against the Minnesota Vikings.

10. New Orleans Saints special teamer Daniel Lasco was placed into an ambulance on a stretcher after suffering an undisclosed injury during the first half of Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills.