Tyrod Taylor shocked Buffalo Bills benched him

Wednesday's quarterback switch in Buffalo came as a surprise to most Bills fans -- and to Tyrod Taylor.

Benched for rookie Nathan Peterman, the veteran passer was forced to answer questions about the switch just minutes after coach Sean McDermott made the stunning announcement.

"Yes," Taylor said, point blank, when asked if he was shocked by the move.

"Disappointed with the decision. Obviously, I don't agree with the decision," Taylor said. "I have to do what's best for the team in my new role and move forward."

Clearly nonplussed with the demotion, Taylor flatly told reporters over and over to "ask coach McDermott" why the switch was made.

Earlier Wednesday, McDermott said the move was "about winning now," while acknowledging "Tyrod is part of the reason we are where we are at five wins and in the playoff hunt."

Taylor graciously offered to work with Peterman, the team's fifth-round pick, to prepare for Sunday's critical clash with the Chargers.

"Moving forward I have to help him in any shape or form. I want to help this team succeed," Taylor said, noting that "guys are going to look to me even more to see how I respond in this situation."

Said Taylor: "All I can do is control the opportunities I get over the rest of the season and deal with that as it comes. ... Whenever you take someone off the field and stop them from competing, it's a tough thing to go through."

The flailing Bills (5-4) have lost two straight and find themselves on the outskirts of the AFC playoff picture. With two tilts against the Patriots and a showdown with the Chiefs still to come, the schedule is a doozy.

Taylor isn't Aaron Rodgers, but he's done plenty to help Buffalo this season, protecting the ball well and adequately managing the offense. It's fair to ask how Peterman will respond behind an offensive line that has allowed the seventh most sacks in the NFL.

These moves are common as teams stumble down the stretch, but benching Taylor is packed with future implications. This Bills regime -- unafraid to make sweeping changes -- has made it clear he isn't the long-term answer in Buffalo.